New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended three notorious ATM fraudsters who were involved in duping a complainant to the tune of Rs 98,000. The accused persons, Dharmender, Saheb Kumar Sahni, and Tuntun, were arrested, and Rs 75,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from their possession, Delhi police said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, on July 15, 2025, an e-FIR was registered under sections 303(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) regarding a theft of Rs 98,000 by three unknown persons from the complainant, Jilesasan. The accused persons duped the complainant and induced him to deposit cash in the ATM machine, later withdrawing Rs 98,000 from the Union Bank ATM.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Blast: Teen Injured As IED Planted by Naxalites Explodes in Bijapur.

A team analysed CCTV footage and mobile surveillance to track down the accused persons. The team conducted raids at the locations of the accused persons and finally apprehended them at their residence in Ali Village, Madanpur Khadar, Badarpur, Delhi.

Dharmender (34 years old), resident of South Delhi, belongs to East Champaran, Bihar (e-Rickshaw puller), education- 8th class, and married, Saheb Kumar Sahni (32 years old), resident of East Champaran, Bihar (Labour), education- 9th class, and married, Tuntun (37 years), resident of East Champaran, Bihar (e-Rickshaw puller), education- 1st class, and married.

Also Read | Karur Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death at Kulithalai Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

The Delhi police stated that Rs 75,000 in cash was recovered from the possession of the accused persons, along with 30 ATM cards belonging to different banks.

Accused Tuntun has been previously involved in four criminal cases. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to contact other potential victims. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)