New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing and extorting people after befriending them on social media and recording their private acts, officials said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Asib Khan, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Lucknow Doctor Booked for Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Tution Teacher.

During interrogation, Khan revealed to the police that he and several youngsters from his village created fake profiles of women on Facebook and befriended men. They then exchanged numbers and made video calls.

During these calls, the accused used to play pre-recorded videos of women doing obscene acts, giving the impression that they were genuine, and lured the victims into doing the same. They used to record the victims' private acts, police said.

Also Read | Haryana Administration Issues Toll-Free Number To Curb Corruption in Government Departments.

Later, Khan and his gang used to call the victims from separate numbers and introduce themselves as officials from the crime branch and YouTube. They used to extort money from the victims citing procedures to take down the videos from the social media sites, the police added.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi, the victims had transferred a total of Rs 26 lakh to Khan's account and the money was subsequently withdrawn within a month.

The money was withdrawn from various ATMs at Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Mewat, Gurugram and Palwal in Haryana, and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Three mobile phones and nine sim cards were recovered from Khan's possession, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)