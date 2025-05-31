New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested another man for supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

According to the police, the apprehended individual has been identified as Hasin (42), a resident of the Deeg district of Rajasthan.

Also Read | Espionage Case: Delhi Police Arrests Brother of Man Who Supplied SIM Cards to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives for Spying Activities.

According to the Special Cell, the accused is Kasim's elder brother, who was apprehended two days ago for the same allegations.

According to the officials, accused Hasin had visited Pakistan around 15 years back as his relatives reside there. Currently, he has been in touch with ISI officials for around 4-5 years.

Also Read | Chennai: Assistant Director Rajakumaran Kidnapped and Assaulted Over Personal Relationship, 5 Arrested.

In August 2024, he sent SIM cards to Pakistan through Kasim. One of the SIM cards is in his name, and it was used by PIO.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he sent pictures of sensitive army establishments to the PIO and received money in lieu of that. The officials added that he also provided OTP with the ability to activate WhatsApp in Pakistan.

His ISI handlers also helped him to get a Pakistani Visa for his younger brother Kasim, his brother-in-law and sister when they had gone to Pakistan in August 2024, the police said.

Hasin is being produced in court to obtain police custody remand for an in-depth investigation regarding his network of espionage across the country.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on May 29, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man for supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

The accused was identified as Kasim, a resident of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. According to the officials, he had travelled to Pakistan twice and was found to have links with ISI agents.

As per the police officials, the accused Kasim had emerged during the development of secret intelligence inputs received by the Special Cell and the Northern Division of the Railway (NDR) in September 2024. These inputs indicated that Indian mobile numbers were being misused by Pakistani intelligence personnel to contact Indian nationals via WhatsApp, with the aim of extracting sensitive information related to the Indian Army and key government offices.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Kasim had travelled to Pakistan on two separate occasions, first in August 2024, and then again in March 2025. He stayed there for approximately 90 days in all and is suspected to have met members of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during these visits.

The Delhi Police Special Cell said, "In September, 2024, source input was received at Special Cell/NDR that Indian mobile numbers are being used by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) for espionage activities in India. These SIM cards are being sent to Pakistan by some Indians. One name, Kasim r/o Bharatpur, Rajasthan, had appeared during the development of secret information. It was also found that Kasim had visited Pakistan twice, first in August 2024 and the second time in March 2025 and stayed there for about 90 days and had also met ISI persons."

"By using these SIMs on WhatsApp, PIOs were communicating with Indians to extract sensitive information of sensitive installations related to the Army and other Government offices. In this regard, a case was registered under the appropriate sections of law. Today, on 29.05.25, Kasim has been arrested and is on police remand. Further investigation is going on to unearth the conspiracy of espionage by PIOs and their Indian associates," they added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, and the accused has been taken into police custody for further interrogation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)