New Delhi, May 31: Delhi Police has arrested another accused in connection with an ongoing investigation into an espionage racket linked to Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs), an official said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Hasin (42), is the elder brother of Kasim, who was earlier arrested for allegedly supplying Indian SIM cards to PIOs for spying activities, he said.

"Hasin was arrested from the Nagar area in the Deeg district of Rajasthan as part of the probe. During interrogation, it was revealed that Hasin had visited Pakistan around 15 years ago to meet relatives and has allegedly been in contact with ISI officials for the last 4 to 5 years," the officer said. YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, Arrested on Charges of Spying for Pakistan, To Be Produced in Haryana’s Hisar Court Today.

He said that in August 2024, Hasin sent a SIM card registered in his name to Pakistan through his brother Kasim. That SIM card was later found to be used by a Pakistani intelligence operative, the officer said. The police said that Hasin not only facilitated the transmission of the SIM card but also provided OTPs to help activate WhatsApp accounts in Pakistan. It has also been alleged that he sent photographs of sensitive Indian Army establishments to Pakistani handlers and received money in return, he said.

Investigations further revealed that Hasin played a key role in helping his brother Kasim, along with their brother-in-law and sister, secure Pakistani visas for a visit in August 2024, with the assistance of ISI operatives, it is claimed. He has been produced before the court and remanded in police custody for five years for questioning to ascertain the full extent of the espionage network, including his Indian associates and financial links, a source in the police added. Thane Resident Arrested by Maharashtra ATS for Spying for Pakistan.

The source said that Hasin's name came up during Kasim's interrogation where he disclosed that when he had travelled to Pakistan, he was told by handlers there that his brother already works for them and he should do so too. This revelation prompted investigators to include Hasin in the ongoing investigation.

Kasim, the main accused, had travelled to Pakistan twice -- first in August 2024 and again in March 2025 -- and stayed there for nearly 90 days. During his visits, he allegedly met officials of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a senior police officer said.

The case dates back to September 2024, when intelligence inputs were received about Indian mobile numbers being misused by foreign handlers to extract sensitive information. These SIM cards, allegedly procured in India, were sent across the border and used by Pakistani operatives to contact Indian citizens via social media, the officer added.

"Using these numbers, PIOs engaged unsuspecting Indians and attempted to extract classified information related to defence infrastructure and government installations," the official said.