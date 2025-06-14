New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled an extortion racket targeting transporters and animal traders operating in the Gazipur Mandi transport area. It has arrested three accused and recovered illegal weapons, including single-shot pistols and live rounds, besides two cars and a scooty which was used to carry out criminal activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora stated that the Anti-Gangster Squad (AGS) had been actively working to curb the activities of criminals and extortionists operating in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

As per Delhi Police release, intelligence inputs indicated that a group led by Pawan Kumar was systematically intimidating and extorting money from transporters and animal traders in the mandi area.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of a criminal from the group identified as Ravinder Kumar, the police laid a trap at Kakrola Nala Road. Ravinder, who was intercepted in a car, was found in possession of an illegal single-shot pistol and one live round. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station.

During interrogation, Ravinder Kumar revealed that Pawan Kumar facilitated the distribution of firearms to gang members to carry out extortion activities. Pawan Kumar was subsequently apprehended, and a loaded single-shot pistol was recovered from him.

Pawan Kumar confessed to the police of having recruited over eight individuals into his syndicate, tasking them with identifying and intercepting transporters and animal traders along various routes. The extorted money was often collected through online payments from animal traders.

According to police, the gang intimidated victims by threatening them with action from an organisation that works to prevent cruelty to animals.

The accused also revealed the names and mobile numbers of several victims, who are being traced as part of the investigation.

Police also intercepted Mustaq, a key member responsible for procuring arms and he was found in possession of a loaded single-shot pistol.

The investigation also revealed that the gang forcibly collected protection money from vehicle operators and animal traders under pretence of "facilitating vehicle passage".

The extortion racket extended beyond Delhi into bordering regions of NCR.

Police said that in March this year, Pawan Kumar, Ravinder Kumar and their associates stopped a trader's vehicle and extorted money under the threat of arms. (ANI)

