New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday nabbed 12 persons for allegedly running a fake call centre in Ghazipur village here.

The accused ran the call centre on the pretext of providing jobs at airports.

The District Cyber Cell of East District seized 16 mobile phones with SIM cards, one laptop, six desktop computers with CPUs, two Wi-Fi routers, two ATM cards and Rs 26,000 cash from the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)