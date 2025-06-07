New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Delhi police conducted vehicle checking in some parts of the city ahead of Eid-Al-Adha, which will be celebrated on Saturday, to create a sense of security among people and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

Intensified checks were conducted in the Kartavya Path area, where police personnel were seen stopping and inspecting vehicles during routine patrols. Similarly, the police carried out security checks at the Yusuf Sarai area, the Ranjit Singh flyover, and the Nelson Mandela Marg.

The police have been taking proactive steps and comprehensive security measures to maintain communal harmony and ensure peaceful celebrations of Bakra Eid on June 7.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Ankit Chauhan, spoke to ANI and said, "Tonight we are conducting a general patrolling. We have deployed around 50 pickets in the south district. Security personnel, including the senior officials, are on the field. We are focusing on the suspicious people, we are detaining them...Preventive action is being taken. In view of Bakrid, we will keep deployment early in the morning."

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, Sanjay Kumar Jain said, "We are doing general checking. It is the weekend, and tomorrow is Bakrid; We are doing extra patrolling and vehicle checking. The aim of checking is to create a sense of security among people... We appeal to all to maintain peace and harmony. We all should maintain brotherhood and celebrate the festival."

The security measures are part of broader efforts to prevent any untoward incidents during the Bakra Eid festival. Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and conduct thorough inspections while ensuring minimal inconvenience to commuters.

Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi, Devesh said, "In New Delhi, 80 two-wheelers are on patrol, and 48 pickets have been established... For Eid, we have a strong presence where there may be a possibility of any chaos... We also did street meetings. We appeal to everyone that the animal sacrifice may be done in closed premises and not in the open..."

Additional DCP South West District, Aishwarya Singh, also spoke to ANI and said, "General patrolling is being conducted from 9 pm to 12 am. Habitual criminals are also being rounded up. Hotels and guest houses are also being checked..."

The holy festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The date changes every year, as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India. (ANI)

