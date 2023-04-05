New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable succeeded in overpowering and apprehending two men accused of murder and robbery when one of them tried to open fire at him in a bid to flee, officials said on Tuesday.

Head constable Manoj nabbed the accused in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, they said.

Police said a countrymade pistol was found from the possession of the accused Dhyan Singh (26) and Navneet (21).

The entire act was captured in a video in which two men can be seen riding a motorcycle. When the constable approached them with a pistol, one of the accused managed to flee, while the other pointed his pistol at the head constable. Immediately, the policeman jumped at the man and thrashed him. Locals also joined the police and helped them in overpowering the accused.

“On Tuesday, head constables Manoj and Devender were patrolling. At around 9.50 pm, they reached near Macchi Chowk, Nilothi and saw the two accused riding a motorcycle. When the culprits saw the beat staff, they tried to flee but their vehicle fell on the road. Acting swiftly, Devender nabbed the rider, but the pillion rider started running, who was chased by Manoj,” Harendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said.

During interrogation, Dhyan Singh revealed that he was released on bail last year but he started committing petty crimes.

