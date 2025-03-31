New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): In a major blow to drug trafficking in the national capital, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two individuals with possession of 548 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Pooja Devi and Rohit.

The operation, conducted under the "Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan," was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police. The team worked tirelessly to track down the accused, who were supplying heroin in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Pooja Devi, one of the accused, was arrested on December 4, 2024, with 415 grams of heroin. Further investigation revealed that the source of the recovered heroin was Rohit, a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi. Rohit was subsequently arrested on March 24, 2025, with 133 grams of heroin.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover the entire chain of drug trafficking. The accused, Pooja Devi and Rohit, have confessed to their involvement in the drug trade, revealing that they started supplying heroin to various people after getting attracted to the lucrative business.

