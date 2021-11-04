New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a suo moto case on the incident of falling of electrically operated floor plates at multi-level parking in Green Park yesterday causing some damage to cars at the spot.

The electrically operated floor plates are used to shift the cars at multi-level parking. The case has been registered under Section 326/427 of IPC.

As per Delhi Police, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

The multi-level parking was blocked after the incident and no entry has been permitted till a complete technical inspection is done. (ANI)

