New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The outer-north district of the Delhi Police has planned to suitably reward those who would be able to help investigators in identification of the bodies of a woman and two children which were found near the railway tracks in Narela a few days ago, officials said on Sunday.

They are planning to reward Rs 10,000 to those who can help police in identifying the bodies. However, this has been decided at the district level but the reward amount has not been made official yet, the officials said.

Also Read | Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao in Maharashtra, Says Centre Should Show Same Kind of Love It Has for Adani to Common People.

The three bodies were found near the railway tracks in northwest Delhi's Narela area on January 28, police said.

A senior police officer said there were injury marks on the faces of the deceased. The injuries could be due to impact of blunt force using stone, stick or an iron rod which will be ascertained only after the post-mortem is carried out, police said.

Also Read | Coimbatore Road Accident: Three Killed, 3 Injured as Bus, Van Collide Head-on with Bus Near Vellakoil in Tirupur.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said, adding that the the woman is around 30 years old and the kids are aged approximately three and one years.

The crime and forensic science laboratory teams were called to the spot for the examination, he said, adding that sexual assault has been ruled out.

Investigation is underway. Several teams have been formed and efforts are being made to identify the bodies. It might be possible that the woman is the mother of the kids. However, it can be ascertained only after the identification of the bodies, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)