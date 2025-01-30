New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday urged the Election Commission to inspect the official vehicles of all Punjab MLAs, ministers and the chief minister travelling to and from Kapurthala House here.

He alleged that cash was being transported from Punjab in these vehicles for distribution during the Delhi polls.

MLAs and ministers are using their official vehicles to carry cash from Punjab and dump it at Kapurthala House, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Delhi, he claimed.

"The chief minister's cavalcade is going to different assembly constituencies and the cash, which is being looted from Punjab, is being distributed. The Election Commission should immediately take action against this," Bittu said.

The BJP leader also claimed that one such Punjab government vehicle was seized with illegal cash on Thursday.

"It is the Election Commission's duty to inspect Kapurthala House as well as those cash-carrying official vehicles that come out of the building as part of the chief minister's cavalcade," Bittu said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

