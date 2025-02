New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The BJP, which returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, managed to make inroads in constituencies dominated by various regional and socio-economic class of voters, including Purvanchalis, Sikhs, Jats, and slum dwellers.

Sweeping away the AAP from Delhi, the BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member assembly to extend its saffron footprint in the country. The Congress has drawn a blank in the polls once again after 2015 and 2020.

Also Read | Delhi Election Result 2025 Winners List: Constituency-Wise List of Winning Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Other Parties in Delhi Assembly Elections.

The saffron party delivered an impressive performance in constituencies along the Haryana border, securing victories in nine out of the 11 seats. This came in the aftermath of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who lost New Delhi seat, accused BJP-led Haryana government of poisoning Yamuna river.

The party also showcased a strong performance in constituencies like Laxmi Nagar, Sangam Vihar and Karawal Nagar where there are over 15 per cent Purvanchali voters, winning 25 out of 35 such seats.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: 5 Women Candidates, Including Outgoing CM Atishi Emerge Victorious, Down From 8 in 2020 Polls; Check Names.

In assembly constituencies like Najafgarh, Narela and Bijwasan, which have five per cent Haryanvi voters, the BJP bagged 12 out of 13 such seats.

The party has also won four out of seven seats with slum dwellers in dominance. Besides, out of 12 reserved seats, the BJP managed to win four seats, including Mangolpuri.

The BJP has won three seats out of four with more than 10 per cent Sikh voters, 23 out of 28 seats like Hari Nagar, Janakpuri and Rajauri with more than 10 per cent Punjabi voters, and two seats out of five with more than 10 per cent Gujjar voters.

Besides, the party has also done very well in constituencies with more than 10 per cent Jat voters, securing victory in 11 out of 13 such seats. It won four out of nine seats with more than 10 per cent Valmiki voters, and six out of 12 seats with more than 10 per cent Jatav voters.

The BJP fielded six Purvanchali candidates out of which four have won, while its 12 Haryanvi candidates out of 14 emerged victorious in the Delhi polls.

Out of a total of 22 seats that share a border with Haryana and UP, the party won 16 -- seven along the UP border and nine along the Haryana border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)