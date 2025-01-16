India News | Delhi Polls: Congress Promises Rs 500 Gas Cylinder, 300 Units of Electricity if Voted to Power

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday promised to provide a gas cylinder for Rs 500, a free ration kit, and 300 units of electricity for free to every resident if voted to power. This is the fourth such guarantee announced by the party.

Addressing a press conference, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the guarantees and urged Delhi voters to choose the Congress in the upcoming elections, and promised to implement five key guarantees. Reddy also slammed the Modi and Kejriwal governments for doing nothing to improve the living conditions of the national capital despite being in power 3 times.

"There is no difference between Modi and Kejriwal, their names are different but their actions are the same - lying. Modi has been the PM three times, Kejriwal has been the CM three times, but what have they done for Delhi? Today, Delhi is not suitable for living. I request the people of Delhi in this election to make Congress win, we will implement the five guarantees," he said.

On January 12, Congress unveiled its third guarantee scheme called 'Yuva Udaan Yojana', promising to give a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youth in Delhi for one year, if the party won the next month's Assembly polls.

On January 8, Congress announced its second guarantee scheme for Delhiites 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', promising to provide Rs 25 lakh health cover.

On January 6, Congress unveiled its first guarantee scheme for Delhiites called the "Pyari Didi" scheme, promising to provide Rs 2,500 to women.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

