Mumbai, January 16: The Surajkund International Crafts Mela is set to return for its 38th edition, bringing together a stunning array of traditional crafts, cultural performances, and international cuisines. Scheduled from February 7 to February 23, 2025, the mela will take place at Surajkund, Faridabad, attracting millions of visitors from across the globe. This vibrant festival, organised by the Haryana Tourism Department, serves as a celebration of India's diverse cultural heritage and artistry.

This year's edition will feature Odisha as the theme state, showcasing its diverse culture and handicrafts, while international participants will add a global touch to the festivities. Whether you're an art enthusiast, foodie, or cultural explorer, the Surajkund Mela has something for everyone. For those planning to attend, it's essential to know the timings and how to book tickets. Scroll down to know the timings and how to book tickets for this spectacular event.

Here's How to Book Tickets for Surajkund Mela 2025

Here are the steps on how to book tickets for the Surajkund International Crafts Mela:

Online Booking via Book My Show or the Haryana Tourism Website Visit the official Book My Show website or the Haryana Tourism website. Select the Surajkund International Crafts Mela event from the listings. Choose your preferred date and time to visit. Select the number of tickets and proceed to payment.

Offline Booking at the Venue You can buy tickets directly at the mela venue on event days. Visit the ticket counters set up at the entrance to purchase your tickets in person.

DMRC App Ticketing (for 2025 Edition) Download the DMRC mobile app. Navigate to the Surajkund Mela section. Select your desired date and time. Complete the payment via the app. Your ticket will be available on your phone for entry at the Mela gates.

Discounted Tickets Students, senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and serving soldiers can avail of a 50 per cent discount with valid ID proof. Ensure you present your ID at the ticket counter or upload it online during booking to claim the discount.

Payment Options Both online and offline ticket sales offer convenient payment options, including credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, and cash payments (for offline tickets).



Dates and Timing of Surajkund Mela 2025

The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 7 to 23, 2025, providing ample time for visitors to explore its vibrant exhibits and cultural performances. The mela will be open daily from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM, allowing attendees to enjoy the festivities throughout the day.

The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees, with a unique blend of art, culture, food, and entertainment. Visitors can look forward to exploring exquisite handicrafts, textiles, and artefacts from artisans across India and around the world. The mela also features live cultural performances, interactive workshops, and an array of regional and international cuisines.

