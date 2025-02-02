New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday, accusing him of betraying Delhi voters and attempting to tarnish the image of the Congress party.

Kharge alleged that Kejriwal, who once championed the fight against corruption, has failed to uphold his promises and misled the public for political gains.

Also Read | Basant Panchami 2025: One-Way Route for Devotees, 'Operation Eleven' for Crowd Control Set Up Under UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Directive for 3rd Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh on Vasant Panchami 2025.

"...Arvind Kejriwal came to you in the guise of votes, abusing Congress, making false statements against the Congress party and trying to defame us in different ways. He is the same person who earlier used to say that he is fighting against corruption, corruption has to be removed, Lokpal has to be brought and he lied to an old man like Anna Hazare in Delhi and took people's votes," he said

"Whatever you have got for Delhi, for the progress of Delhi, all that has been done by the Congress party during the time of Sheila Dikshit...If anyone has a hand in making Delhi so beautiful, it is Sonia Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit...," Kharge added.

Also Read | Honour Killing in Pakistan: Brothers Kill Sister for Making TikTok Videos.

Earlier, hitting out at the AAP-led Delhi government, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had promised a "new politics" but ended up looting "crores of public money" through the "biggest liquor scam" in the national capital.

He also took a swipe at Kejriwal over his promises of eradicating corruption, cleaning Yamuna and tackling pollution.

"The fight between ideologies was underway between Congress and the BJP...then, Kejriwal intervened. He climbed onto the stage (of politics). He vowed to change the politics of Delhi, eradicate corruption, clean Yamuna, will take measures to tackle pollution," he said.

"But what happened? Sisodia ji and Kejriwal ji did the biggest liquor scam. They have looted crores of rupees from you while the promise was of a new politics. Five years ago, he vowed to take a dip and sip water of Yamuna. I am asking you, to leave aside the water of Yamuna, and come and show drinking the water of Delhi. You will fall sick," the Congress MP added.

The 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)