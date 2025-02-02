Mahakumbh Nagar, February 2: A special crowd management plan, ‘Operation Eleven', has been put in place for the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami at Mahakumbh. The initiative has been launched under the strict directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees. To manage the massive influx of pilgrims, a one-way route system has been designed, preventing congestion and ensuring smooth movement. Special arrangements have also been made on pontoon bridges to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience while crossing. Mahakumbh 2025: Enraged Priest Thrashes Man For Eating Non-Veg Food at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Video Surfaces.

Moreover, additional police forces are being deployed at Triveni's ghats to prevent overcrowding. Senior officials will also be stationed with their teams to monitor the situation closely. To further streamline the crowd flow, the number of barricades has been increased for better regulation and safety.

Operation Eleven: Special Crowd Management Plan for Mahakumbh

1. Strict Implementation of One-Way Route

On Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, a one-way traffic system will be strictly enforced. To ensure smooth movement and control congestion, traffic diversions will be implemented on major routes. Most pontoon bridges will remain operational, with additional police personnel and barricades set up at key bathing ghats to effectively manage the crowd. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 150 Special Trains to Operate for Mauni Amavasya Festival in Prayagraj.

2. Enhanced Security at Key Locations

Special security arrangements have been made on the New Yamuna Bridge. A PAC unit, under the leadership of an additional gazetted officer, will be deployed to control traffic from Naini towards Sangam. Additionally, two motorcycle squads will patrol the area continuously. The bridge’s side railings have been reinforced to prevent any accidents.

3. Special Surveillance on Shastri Setu

A company of PAC and a gazetted officer have been specially deployed to control the traffic from Jhunsi towards Sangam. Two motorcycle squads will remain on active patrol to monitor and manage the flow of vehicles and pedestrians.

4. Crowd Control at Tikarmafi Turn

A CAPF unit, under the leadership of a gazetted officer, has been stationed at Tikarmafi Turn. Traffic from Jhunsi towards Tikarmafi Turn will be diverted through Katka Tiraha, Jiraph Crossing, Chhatnag Turn, and Samudrakup Turn. The road dividers have been leveled for easy movement of devotees.

5. Special Arrangements at Phaphamau and Pontoon Bridges

At Phaphamau Bridge and Pontoon bridges, two motorcycle patrol teams will monitor the movement, while PAC personnel will manage crowd flow at entry and exit points.

6. Special Arrangements at Railway Stations and Bus Terminals

Special arrangements have been made at Jhunsi railway station. PAC has been deployed here under the leadership of a gazetted officer. Strong barricading has been set up at entry and exit points, and in coordination with railway authorities, train frequency is being increased to accommodate the rush of pilgrims.

7. Bus Operations Plan for Jhunsi Area

A temporary bus station at Saraswati Dwar will facilitate bus services to Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Sufficient number of reserved buses will be parked in Jhunsi at night. Shuttle buses will run between Andawa, Saraswati Dwar, and Sahson to ensure easy transportation for devotees.

8. Special Security at Prayag Junction

Police and two companies of PAC have been deployed under the leadership of three Deputy Superintendents of Police. Strong barricading and adequate police force have been arranged at Yudhishthir intersection to stop the traffic going towards Prayag Junction from the IERT flyover. Adequate signage has been placed to guide devotees.

9. Crowd Management at GT Jawahar and Harshvardhan Squares

Adequate police force and PAC have been deployed under the leadership of gazetted officers for diversion at Medical College intersection and Balsan intersection. There will be diversion from Balsan via Bakshi Dam towards Nagvasuki area. Devotees will be directed from Stanley Road Junction via Lajpat Rai Road to the Commissioner’s Office Junction, passing through Bharat Scout. From there, they will turn right at Mazar Junction and proceed alongside the IERT parking area to reach the Mela grounds.

10. Additional Security and Traffic Measures

Additional police and traffic police have been deployed at Andawa and Sahso intersections. Nine motorcycle squads will keep constant vigil here. Cranes will be stationed to handle emergencies.

11. Deployment of Additional Security Forces

For the third Amrit Snan, two companies of RAF and three companies of PAC will be deployed. Gazetted officers will be monitoring sensitive places. 56 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and 15 motorcycle patrol squads will ensure effective patrolling. CAPF and PAC will be stationed at major checkpoints and diversion points to maintain order.

