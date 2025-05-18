New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and launched a probe in the death of three men in a wall collapse incident in the city's Paharganj area, a source said on Sunday.

"We have registered an FIR of negligence and multiple teams are probing the matter," the source said.

The incident happened Saturday evening at an under-construction building on Arakshan Road. A fourth was injured in the collapse.

In all, four people died in two separate incidents on Saturday in the national capital in accidents caused by high wind and rain.

The source said police will send a letter to the MCD to know more about the building structure, and also if the builder had permission to build a basement, where the wall collapsed.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Prabhu, a contractor, was engaged in the construction work in the basement along with workers Niranjan and Roshan.

Prabhu, 65, Niranjan, 40, and Roshan, 35, died in the incident, while 35-year-old Chuttan is undergoing treatment.

