New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.1 degree Celsius, four notches below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day and a maximum temperature around 36 degree Celsius.

Also Read | Floods, Wildfires in Western Canada Displace Thousands.

The relative humidity was recorded at 63 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' (239) category around 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe."

Also Read | Air India Passenger Stung by Scorpion on Flight, Stable After Treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)