New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday morning was recorded at 16.7 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day, with the maximum temperature likely to reach around 34 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: BSEB Inter Scores Soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know How To Download Mark Sheet.

The humidity level stood at 58 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 150 at 9 am, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read | Asthildur Loa Thorsdottir Resigns: Iceland Minister for Children's Affairs Quits After Confessing to Having Child With Teen 30 Years Ago.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)