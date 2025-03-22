Reykjavik, March 22: Iceland's political landscape has been shaken by the resignation of Asthildur Loa Thorsdottir, the Minister for Children’s Affairs, following revelations about a past relationship with a 16-year-old boy. The scandal, which has garnered significant media attention, centres around Thorsdottir's confession that she had a child with the teenager over 30 years ago.

The 58-year-old politician, a member of the centre-left People’s Party, disclosed the details after Icelandic news outlet RUV uncovered the story. Thorsdottir, who was 22 at the time, was a counsellor at a church group where she met the boy, identified as Eiroik Asmundsson. Their relationship reportedly began shortly after he joined the congregation, and their son was born when Thorsdottir was 23. Kristrun Frostadottir Assumes Office As Prime Minister of Iceland, Becomes Youngest PM of Country.

Asthildur Loa Thorsdottir Resigns as Iceland Minister for Children's Affairs

Thorsdottir's resignation came after Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir summoned her to discuss the matter. The Prime Minister described the situation as "serious" but refrained from commenting further, citing the personal nature of the issue. Thorsdottir acknowledged the gravity of the situation, saying, “I understand… what it looks like,” and emphasised the difficulty of conveying the full context in today’s media landscape.

Father of Asthildur Loa Thorsdottir's Boy Paid Child Support for 18 Years

Eirik Asmundsson, the father of Thorsdottir's child, reportedly paid child support for 18 years but faced challenges in gaining access to his son after Thorsdottir married her husband. Documents obtained by RUV indicate that Thorsdottir restricted his visitation rights, leading Asmundsson to seek assistance from the Ministry of Justice and church family services. Canada PM Mark Carney To Call for Snap Elections on March 23: Report.

What Does the Law Say?

The controversy escalated when a relative of Asmundsson reported the case to the Prime Minister’s Office, believing it would remain confidential. Thorsdottir, upon learning of the report, allegedly confronted the individual involved. While the age of consent in Iceland is 15, it is illegal for individuals in positions of authority, such as teachers or mentors, to have sex with minors under 18. This law carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison for violations.

Despite stepping down from her ministerial role, Thorsdottir has said she intends to remain in parliament, arguing that her past should not disqualify her from public office. She underlined her extensive career working with children as evidence of her commitment to the role.

