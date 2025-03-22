Patna, March 22: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 12 exam results today or tomorrow. The result preparation process, including the topper interviews, is nearly complete, and an official announcement can be expected at any time. When released, those who appeared for the exams can visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check their scores.

In line with previous years, the BSEB typically declares the results around this time. Last year, the exams concluded on February 12, and results were announced 40 days later, on March 23. In 2023, results were declared on March 21, 38 days after exams started on February 11. AIBE 19 Result 2025 Declared: All India Bar Examination Results Out at allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

Know How To Download Bihar Board 12th Result 2025

Visit the official website at results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the BSEB 12th result 2025 link available.

Submit the roll code and roll number.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

View and download the mark sheet for future reference.

On the result day, a press conference will be held to officially announce the results, including the names of toppers and other key details. After the conference, students will be able to check their results on the official BSEB websites, results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, by entering their roll code and roll number. SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for Winter Semester Released at sctevtodisha.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard and Other Important Details.

A total of 12.92 lakh students appeared for the exams across 1,677 centres in Bihar. Among them, 6.41 lakh were girls and 6.50 lakh were boys. To pass, students need a minimum of 33% in theory subjects and 40% in practicals. Those failing to score 33% in more than two subjects will not pass.

