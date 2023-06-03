New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 115 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

