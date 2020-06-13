Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Delhi Records over 2,000 COVID-19 Cases for 2nd Consecutive Day; 57 More Die

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:30 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city closer to the 39,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease to 1,271, authorities said.

It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark. On Friday, Delhi had witnessed 2,137 cases, the highest single-day spike here.

As many as 57 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 1,271 and the total number of cases at 38,958, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

So far as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases, it said.

As many as 2,83,239 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 19,535, the bulletin said.

A total of 385 patients are on ventilators or in ICU.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

