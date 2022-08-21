New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The national capital witnessed a drop in the new COVID cases in the last 24 hours as the city reported 942 fresh infections, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Sunday.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 1,109 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, according to a bulletin by Delhi Health Department.

The active cases in the city dropped from 5,559 yesterday to 5,141 today.

The case positivity rate which stood at 11.23 per cent on Saturday dipped to 7.25 per cent on Sunday.

According to the bulletin, 1,360 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 19,62,262.

No death was reported during this period. The death toll in the capital stands at 26,420.

As many as 13,001 tests were conducted.

Under the vaccination drive, 33,118 beneficiaries were administered the COVID vaccines. The cumulative doses provided so far reached 3,62,17,082. (ANI)

