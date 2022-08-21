Mumbai, August 21: The Defence Institute of Bio- Energy Research ( DIBER) Haldwani has invited applications from candidates for apprentices for Haldwani and DIBER Field Station Pithoragarh.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is 15 days from the date of the advertisement in the employment news. UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 416 Vacancies of Executive Assistant Posts at upenergy.in; Check Details Here.

"Application for Apprenticeship are invited for one year in the following trade with ITI pass out with stipend Rs. 6000/- per month," the official notification reads. The DRDO Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 22 vacancies.

Steps to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Register and create an account

Log in and fill out all the required details

Submit the application form

Take print out for future reference

