New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A campaign to address the accessibility challenges of persons with disabilities through a collaborative and grassroots-level approach was launched here on the International Wheelchair Day on Saturday.

The Sugamya Yatra Campaign will be spearheaded by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, with DEPwD Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal presiding over the launch.

As part of the initiative, teams will visit various buildings, identify gaps in accessibility and secure commitments from stakeholders to implement necessary changes, effectively carrying out a social audit process.

Aggarwal said the campaign builds upon a social movement launched last month.

"We started this in Delhi, but it is a nationwide effort, where the Divyang community is actively involved at the district level. Architecture students and technology experts are working together to assess accessibility issues and engage with establishments in a constructive manner," he said.

The campaign commenced with an assessment of the Delhi Metro system, which is largely accessible from the platforms to train compartments. However, the last-mile connectivity remains a challenge, Aggarwal said.

"Every kind of community is coming together in this initiative. We expect that in the next three to four months, many places in Delhi will undergo a social audit and become truly accessible," he said.

The initiative adopts an inclusive approach by forming teams that include wheelchair-users, individuals with hearing impairments, and architecture professionals. These teams will visit public spaces to evaluate accessibility barriers, he said.

"When they enter a restaurant, they experience firsthand the challenges of climbing stairs or reading the menu. They explain to the management how other establishments have successfully adopted best practices, making it a collaborative effort to bring about change," Aggarwal explained.

