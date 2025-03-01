New Delhi, March 1: A court here has allowed Delhi Police to withdraw a case against former JNUSU vice president Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Army, police sources said. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh passed the order on February 27 on an application moved by the prosecution, which claimed that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has withdrawn his sanction to prosecute Shora.

According to the application, the LG order came on the recommendation of a Screening Committee. "Lt. Governor, Delhi, has approved the recommendation of the Screening Committee...," the application said. The LG granted the approval on December 23, 2024. Delhi Court Allows Police To Withdraw Prosecution of Shehla Rashid in 2019 Sedition Case Over Tweets About Indian Army.

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) leader was accused of promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony through her tweets, they said. Shora's tweets dated August 18, 2019 had allegedly accused the Army of entering houses and "torturing" locals in Kashmir. The allegations were rejected by the Army as baseless.