New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): A 36-year-old man was killed after being hit by a truck near Aman Vihar area in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Aman Vihar Police station received a call on Saturday morning regarding the incident. The police found a truck near the site.

Also Read | Rajasthan Student Union Elections Result 2022: BJP-Backed ABVP Won 5 Seats; NSUI Draws Blank in Congress-Ruled State.

On inquiry, it was found that the victim was going back home on his scooty after dropping his kids to school and he was hit by the truck.

The injured was recognized as Rama Shankar, a resident of Prem Nagar, Kirari, Delhi. He was a chemist by profession, married with 3 children.

Also Read | CJI Post Retirement Benefits: Secretarial Assistant, Domestic Help, Chauffeur for Lifetime to Retired Chief Justice.

The injured was shifted to SGM Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The case was registered under sections 279/304 A of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

The driver of the offending vehicle Md Mosin, a resident of Uttarakhand has been apprehended and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)