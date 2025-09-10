New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Jitendra Singh, chaired the 14th Pension Adalat at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The Adalat was organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) under the theme of "Family Pensioners & Super Senior Pensioners."

According to the release, a total of 894 chronic and long-pending grievances relating to family pension matters from 21 Departments and Ministries were taken up for redressal.

Launching the 14th Pension Adalat, Jitendra Singh lauded the initiative for its unique "whole of government approach" by bringing together all the concerned Departments/Ministries and agencies on one platform.

Singh highlighted that the Adalat has expedited grievance redressing and reduced procedural delays.

It has provided timely justice to pensioners who had been waiting for their rightful dues for years. It has reaffirmed the government's commitment to pensioners, recognising them not just as beneficiaries but as active contributors to society who deserve dignity and financial security in their advancing years, as stated in the release.

The Adalat brought relief to hundreds of pensioners and their families, many of whom had been struggling for years. Some of the notable cases resolved include:

Hony. Lt. Balveer Singh (Punjab Regiment) - Retired on April 30, 2024, from Jammu. After delays in processing, he finally received his disability and commutation pension amounting to ₹46,04,537.Lt. Col. Partap Chand Sood - Retired on August 31, 1994, but had not received his notional fixation of pension arrears due from January 1, 2006. The case was cleared, and he received arrears of ₹18,89,331.Smt. Champa Rautela, aged 84 - Wife of late Ex-Constable Narayan Singh (BSF), who passed away on February 26, 2014. She had not received any family pension since his demise. Her case was finally settled, and she received ₹15 lakh as family pension dues.These success stories reflect not just financial settlements but also restoration of dignity, justice, and relief for the pensioners and their families.

The 894 grievances pertained to a wide spectrum of Departments/Ministries. The major share of grievances was from Defence, Railways, and Home Affairs.

Taking an overview of the Pension Adalats held so far, Jitendra Singh informed that up to the 13th Pension Adalat held in June 2025, a total of 25,831 cases were taken up, out of which 18,481 cases were successfully resolved by various Ministries and Departments.

Jitendra Singh emphasised that the Pension Adalats are not just grievance-redressal forums but a mechanism of justice delivery, especially to the most vulnerable - widows, super senior citizens, and family pensioners.

He underlined the need to establish Grievance Help Desks in every Department/Ministry to ensure that pensioners feel their concerns are being heard at the earliest stage and strengthen the digital grievance monitoring systems to avoid future delays.

The 14th Pension Adalat demonstrated that the government is committed to resolving even the oldest and most complex cases. By ensuring that arrears worth lakhs of rupees are paid and justice delivered to those who had been waiting for years, the Adalat restored faith in the system and underscored the Government's sensitivity towards pensioners.

Jitendra Singh said, "Each case resolved is not just about money, but about dignity, respect, and justice for those who served the nation or supported their families in service to the nation." (ANI)

