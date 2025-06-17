New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi University on Tuesday launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26, officially kicking off the admission process for thousands of CUET-UG aspirants.

The announcement was made at a press conference chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh. The CSAS portal will serve as the single-window platform for students seeking admission to over 70,000 UG seats across 69 colleges under the university.

"Students can now register on the CSAS portal using their CUET application number and personal details. Once CUET-UG results are declared, they will be able to select their preferred courses and colleges," Yogesh Singh said.

The registration fee has been fixed at Rs 250 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD applicants.

Around 79 undergraduate programmes with over 183 BA combinations are being offered this year.

The process will be conducted in multiple phases and will rely on CUET scores.

Supernumerary quotas, including those under sports, ECA, and other categories, will be integrated into the system. (ANI)

