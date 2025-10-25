New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called on the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the Vice-President of India's official account on X posted, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, called on the Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at the Vice-President's Enclave today."

Earlier, Union Minister of Railways, Electronics and IT, and Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, called on the Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House on Saturday.

According to an official statement from the Vice President's Secretariat, during the meeting, the Vice President was apprised of the key initiatives, achievements, and future roadmaps of the Ministries of Electronics and IT and of Information and Broadcasting, aimed at driving India's digital transformation and strengthening the nation's information and communication ecosystem.

The Vice-President lauded both Ministries for their transformative contributions to building a digitally empowered, innovation-driven, and information-aware society.

He emphasised the need to focus on developing Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as emerging software and innovation centres. He also underlined the importance of the responsible use of social media and promoting innovation in digital content creation.

Earlier on Friday, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Justice V. Ramasubramanian, along with Bharat Lal, Secretary General, NHRC, called on the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan. (ANI)

