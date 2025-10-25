Hingoli, October 25: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 3:36 pm. The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 Km. Earthquake in Amravati: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits Maharashtra District, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Hingoli

"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 25/10/2025 15:36:34 IST, Lat: 19.53 N, Long: 77.22 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.

