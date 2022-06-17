New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The national capital breached the 1,700 mark as the city logged 1,797 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 474 more infections than yesterday, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Bulletin on Friday.

The city had reported 1,323 on Thursday and 1,375 cases on Wednesday.

With this, the active caseload in the national capital rose to 4,843 which was 3,948 on Thursday.

The case positivity rate which was 6.69 per cent on Thursday spiked up to 8.18 per cent today.

As many as 901 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 18,87,956.

One patient lost life during this period. The death toll in the city rose to 26,226.

As per the bulletin, 21,978 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Under the vaccination drive, 26,806 beneficiaries were jabbed with the COVID vaccine. The total number of vaccines administered in the city till date climbed to 3,46,03,995.

Meanwhile, India reported over 12,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row by logging in 12,847 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

After a gap of more than three months, India witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded as many as 12,213 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday.On February 26 this year, India recorded 11,499 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, India had already reported 8,641 fresh cases of the virus.

With these figures, the country's COVID-19 tally today rose to 4,32,70,577. India's active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 63,063, which accounts for 0.15 per cent of the total cases.

With 14 new COVID-related fatalities on Friday, the country's total number of deaths rose to 5,24,817. (ANI)

