New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi reported 1,797 coronavirus cases and one fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate rose to 8.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Friday.

This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fourth day on the trot.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,19,025 while the death toll rose to 26,226, the department said in its latest bulletin.

