Nuh (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): The demolition drive launched by the district administration in Haryana's Nuh district was stopped on Monday following orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said District Public Relations Officer (DPRO); main market opened.

Deputy Commissioner of Nuh district, Dhirendra Khadgata, has asked the concerned officials to stop the demolition drive going on in the district for the past four days.

Days after the incidents of violence, Nuh district administration had launched a drive and started razing down illegal structures and buildings including those from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession.

Deputy Commisioner, Dhirendra Khadgata, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Narender Bijarniya, reached the main market in Nuh, on Monday and held discussions with locals. The officials also assured them of their safety and treid to convince them into opening their shops and other commercial establishments.

"Officials have assured us that police teams deployed in the market areas. Apart from this, a police post will be set up near the market and adequate security arrangements will be made. People here have agreed to open their shops, as the curfew restrictions have been relaxed," locals said.

The curfew in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 PM on Monday as part of the attempt to restore normalcy. "Curfew will be relaxed on Monday, August 7 as well. People can move from 9 am in the morning to 1 pm in the afternoon," according to an administration order. (ANI)

