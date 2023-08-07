Mumbai, August 7: In a shocking incident in Bihar, a 31-year-old man working for the Indian Tobacco Company (ITC) was allegedly shot dead in Munger. The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the deceased was on his way to his office in Bihar's Munger. The deceased has been identified as Prem Narayan Singh. Police officials said that the ITC employee was on his way to the office when bike-borne assailants shot him dead.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Prem Narayan Singh, an employee of the Indian Tobacco Company (ITC) was shot dead by miscreants hardly 200 metres from his house. Although Singh was immediately rushed to a private hospital, he breathed his last during treatment. An officer privy to the case said that the shooting incident took place near Brahmsthan under the Purabsarai police outpost. Bihar Horror: Minor Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped for 28 Days by Six People in Muzaffarpur, Police Conduct Raids to Nab Accused.

Nand Kishor Singh, deceased ITC employee's father said that his son had no enemies. "My son had no enemies and his work in the company was highly appreciated," Singh added. After Prem Narayan Singh's death, the police began investigating the case. Rajeev Kumar, Station house officer said, "The family members have not yet lodged FIR but police are probing the incident from all angles."

SHO Kumar also did not rule out the possibility of the alleged involvement of Singh's colleagues in the incident. After the incident, the police sent Singh's body to Munger district hospital for postmortem. They also started scanning CCTV footage of the area in order to narrow down on a suspect. "Police will nab the culprits and resolve the case soon," the SHO said. Bihar Shocker: Drunk Man Attacks Family Over Property Dispute; Kills Mother, Injures Father and Brother in Jamui.

