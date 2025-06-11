New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Authorities launched a demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri on Wednesday morning, amid heavy police deployment.

Over 300 jhuggis built on government land in Govindpuri will be demolished, an official said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"We have deployed adequate police force, along with paramilitary forces, to carry out the demolition peacefully. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," the official said.

At the demolition site, bulldozers were seen razing houses to the ground.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Bust Prostitution Ring Operating Near Sai Dham Temple in Malabar Hill, Arrest 8 for Coercing Women Into Flesh Trade.

The action comes days after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) pasted eviction notices on houses in the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning "encroachers" to leave the spot within three days, or face action.

The camp, where most residents are migrant workers, has seen demolition drives thrice in the past year -- in May and June this year and July 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)