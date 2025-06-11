Mumbai, June 11: In a significant crackdown, eight people have been taken into custody by Malabar Hill Police in relation to an illegal sex trafficking operation operating within 100 meters of the Sai Dham Temple. This is a blatant disregard for the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act's proximity rules.

Ten women who were allegedly being forced into prostitution were saved by authorities. Soni Ganesh Sharma, Rinji Nima Sherpa, Krishna Bilat Bhuiyan, Vikram Rajni Bhuiyan, Arun Damodar Yadav, Mahesha H. Shivanna, Pappu Kumar Sarju Yadav, and Amit Kumar Kanhiya Yadav are among those who were taken into custody. Sex Racket Busted in Baner: Massage Parlours Used As Front for Prostitution, Managers and Property Owners Arrested.

Fourteen customers who are suspected of supporting or facilitating the trafficking activities were also implicated in the investigation. Police found 2.04 grammes of narcotics worth INR 10,000 during the rescue operation; the drugs were allegedly meant for distribution. The scene also yielded a further INR 82,300 in cash. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Busts High-Profile Prostitution Ring Operating at Hotel in Powai, 4 Models Rescued.

A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The inquiry is still in progress.

