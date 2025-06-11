Mumbai, June 11: The Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya is buzzing with local archers who are taking part in the Shillong Teer games, such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, etc. A speculative lottery, Shillong Teer games are played throughout the day with Shillong Teer Results announced on online portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer participants can also find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 11, displayed below.

Lottery players who placed bets are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their predictions. An archery-type lottery, Teer games are played twice daily from Monday to Saturday. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. The results of the Round 1 and Round 2 games of Shillong Teer are chosen based on the number of arrows that hit the designated target. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 11, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Results and their winning numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 are declared online. Shillong Teer participants can visit the websites mentioned above to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for today, June 11. Upon visiting the portals, Teer game participants can click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for June 11, 2025" to know the results and winning numbers of both rounds. It must be noted that a total of eight Teer games are played throughout the day, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

As the name suggests, Teer games are an archery-based competition that draws people from Shillong, nearby areas, and other Northeast states. The speculative lottery game requires lottery players to place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. As it consists of Rounds 1 and 2, Teer games require local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets in both rounds. The winning numbers of Shillong Teer Results are determined based on the last two digits of all the arrows hitting the targets.

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Teer games are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture and display a blend of skills and traditions.

