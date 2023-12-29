New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Delhites woke up to a hazy morning on Friday as the cold wave maintained its grip in Northern India.

Although the fog conditions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport improved slightly; the lowest visibility was recorded at 150 meter, while the Runway Visual Range (RVR) is in at a range of 400 meters to 800 meters, as per the India Meterrological department.

Due to the thick fog, several flights in the Delhi Airport were delayed. The low visibility also delayed arrival and departure of several Delh-bound trains.

A forecast by the Met Department suggested that visibility may reduce to 0050 meters in very dense fog and it may improve to 0400 meters in moderate fog today at the IGI airport."

Passengers complained of difficulties and inconvenience caused due to delays in flights and trains. A passenger, Mohd Shahrukh complained that his flight was delayed by three hours.

"My flight is delayed by almost 3 hours. We had to attend an important event but due to this delay, we will not be able to attend it. A lot of people are facing difficulties due to the delay of flights," he said.

Due to dense fog, several Delhi-bound trains were also delayed. Speaking to ANI, a passenger Subhash said, "Several trains are getting delayed. 8 trains that were supposed to reach last night have not yet arrived. The trains that were supposed to reach this morning are running late by almost 3-4 hours and there is no confirmation when these trains will arrive."

The low visibility on roads due to the presence of fog also posed a challenge for the morning commuters.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions across North Indian states for the next two days. (ANI)

