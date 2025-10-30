Due to the impact of cyclone Montha, severe waterlogging witnessed in Warangal amid heavy rainfall in the region (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the depression, which is the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha, has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh.

In a post on X, IMD stated, "The Depression [Remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Montha'] over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining Vidarbha moved north-northwestwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30th October 2025."

"It is likely to move nearly northwards towards East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh and weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours," the IMD added.

Meanwhile, the IMD also said that another depression persists over the east-central Arabian Sea.

"The Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved westwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30th October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 17.9°N & longitude 68.2°E, about 400 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 510 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 660 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa). It is likely to move nearly westwards across Eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 36 hours," IMD said.

Telangana continued to experience the impact of Cyclone Montha. Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha said that heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in parts of the state.

"Cyclone 'Montha' and heavy rainfall have caused heavy flooding in Telangana, particularly affecting colonies and roads. Despite efforts to evacuate, many residents remain stranded and refuse to leave their homes," Konda Surekha told ANI.

Cyclone Montha brought heavy rainfall to several parts of Telangana, including Warangal and Hyderabad, causing traffic congestion in areas such as Habsiguda. In view of the heavy rains, the Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including government, aided, and privately managed schools, on Wednesday. (ANI)

