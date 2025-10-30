Bengaluru, October 30: A software engineer has filed a complaint with the Kumaraswamy Layout police station in Bengaluru after falling victim to a delivery "scam", in which he allegedly received a piece of tile instead of a mobile phone worth Rs 1.85 lakh. The victim has been identified as Premanand, a senior techie. According to the complaint, he had purchased a Samsung Z Fold mobile phone worth Rs 1.85 lakh through the Amazon app and made full payment during Diwali. The order was delivered to him on the scheduled date. Have You Received an SMS Asking to Update Your Address in 24 Hours for an India Post Delivery? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

However, Premanand was shocked to find a piece of tile inside the package instead of the phone. When he tried contacting the delivery boy, there was no response. He immediately filed a complaint through the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP). Premanand stated that the accused had placed a piece of tile roughly equal in weight to the phone, which is why he did not suspect anything while accepting the delivery. He also recorded a video while opening the sealed box. Your India Post Package Will Be Returned if You Don’t Update Delivery Address Within 12 Hours? PIB Issues Warning to India Post Payments Bank Customers on Phishing Scams.

Premanand explained, "I had placed the order on Amazon and received a message stating that the product would be delivered on October 20. However, the package was delivered a day earlier, on October 19. They asked for the OTP, and it was not an open-box delivery. After giving the OTP and receiving the package, I later opened it to find a piece of tile instead of the phone." "It came in a sealed pack. Both the Amazon cover and the mobile box appeared original. But instead of the phone, there was a tile inside. I recorded a video while opening the package from the beginning. I also contacted Amazon customer care and reported the fraud. They assured me that the matter would be resolved within four to five days," he added. The techie has handed over the video recordings and documents to the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

