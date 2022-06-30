Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): In a bid to stake claim to form a new government in Maharashtra after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation on Wednesday evening, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde are likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today, according to sources.

Shinde, who spent Wednesday night in a Goa hotel after returning from Guwahati with his camp, left for Mumbai this afternoon.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Back from Paris Vacation; See Photos

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

"I am going to Mumbai to meet Governor and MLAs are here in Goa only," Shinde said before leaving for Mumbai.

Earlier today, spokesperson of the Shinde camp Deepak Kesarkar said that Shinde has left for Mumbai today and they have given him full authority to take a decision on the cabinet berth-sharing in the government. He said that they did not revolt for the cabinet berths, but for the development of the state.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Uddhav Thackeray’s Resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister (Watch Video).

"Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai. He has said that whatever decision will be made, it will be for the development of the state... We have given full authority to Eknath Shinde ji in the matter relating to the cabinet berth sharing. It depends on him how much he asks for, but we are not here for a cabinet berth. Shinde ji has not gone to Mumbai to make a big stake in the cabinet, he has gone for the development of the state," he said.

Clearing the air around the distribution of portfolios with the BJP, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said that there has been no discussion with the latter, but talks will happen soon. The leader also asked people not to believe in the ministerial lists and the rumours surrounding them.

He, however, added that the talks on the same will happen soon.

"There has been no discussion with the BJP about the distribution of ministerial seats which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it," he tweeted.

Earlier, a meeting of the BJP core committee was held at Sagar Bungalow, the residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai to further deliberate on the strategy for the course of action following Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Party's top leaders including in-charge CT Ravi, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others were present in the meeting. Independent MLA Ravi Rana also reached his residence.

On the other hand, Eknath Shinde faction also held a meeting today in Goa today to decide on their future course of action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)