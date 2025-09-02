New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued its first-ever safety clearance for ground handling operations to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISATS), a move seen as a major step in enhancing aviation safety standards in India.

According to a statement issued by DGCA, "The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted Safety Clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISATS) for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Safety Management Systems (SMS) and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India".

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Successful Visit to China Testimony to His Diplomatic Skills: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The clearance has been issued under the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II. With this, India has become the second country after Malaysia in APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance, it added.

Ground handling is vital to aviation safety, and with increasing traffic, larger aircraft, faster turnarounds, and multiple service providers, DGCA has mandated safety clearance for all operators. AISATS received this clearance after a rigorous evaluation of its Safety Management System, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure, confirming full compliance with CAR provisions on Ground Handling and SMS implementation, statement further reads.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 52-Year-Old Jilted Lover Kills Woman by Setting Her on Fire, Arrested.

The regulator added further that Safety Clearance was handed over to AISATS at DGCA Headquarters in New Delhi, marking a key milestone that underscores DGCA's proactive role in embedding Safety Management Systems (SMS) as the foundation of aviation safety and strengthening India's aviation ecosystem to meet global standards. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)