Godda (Jharkhand), Aug 23 (PTI) The body of a 13- year-old differently-abled girl was found in a school in Jharkhand's Godda district on Sunday, police said.

The body was found in a room of a school in Khirondhi village in Mehrma police station area, they said.

"We suspect the girl was raped and murdered," a police officer said.

A case was registered and the body sent for post- mortem examination, he said.

Local MLA Deepika Pandey Singh demanded, "the culprits be arrested and tried by a fast track court".

