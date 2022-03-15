New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday called party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to embark on "Nationwide Yatra" to promote Congress' idea of India.

"Congress has to aggressively take to the streets through Nationwide Yatras and promote our Idea of India. "WeAreIndiansFirst" campaign. Rahul and Priyanka should take up Yatra throughout the Country," tweeted Singh.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Russia Imposes sanctions on US President Joe Biden, Several Top US Officials; Pierre Zakrzewski, Fox News Cameraman, Killed Near Kyiv.

The tweet comes at a time when Congress is deliberating over the issues behind the party's debacle in five states that went to poll recently.

In Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Congress failed to snatch power from Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Data Can't Be Demanded in Garb of PIL, Centre to Supreme Court.

In Punjab, Congress, facing factionalism, handed over the power to the Aam Aadmi Party with both Congress Chief Ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu losing elections from their respective seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)