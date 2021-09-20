New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh as the party's national vice president.

As per the official communique issued by the party, BJP national President, Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed BJP MP from Lok Sabha, Dilip Ghosh as the party's vice president with immediate effect.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabs Neighbour’s Teenage Daughter After Dispute Over Boundary Wall In Noida; Arrested.

The BJP has now appointed Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat Dr Sukanta Majumdar as the West Bengal BJP chief.

"BJP national President, Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed BJP MP from Lok Sabha, Dr Sukanta Majumdar as the State party president for West Bengal unit with immediate effect," said an official notification in Hindi. (ANI)

Also Read | Onam Bumper Lottery Results 2021: Autodriver Jayapalan PR Wins Rs 12 Crore in Kerala Lottery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)