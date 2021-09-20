Noida, September 20: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth allegedly stabbed his neighbour’s teenage daughter after an argument over a boundary wall on Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The accused has been identified as Badal. The incident took place in Sector 63 - Phase 3 on Friday evening. The accused was arrested by the police on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

The accused is a daily wage labourer and lives with his family in a temporary shanty in the area. Badal is a native of Madhya Pradesh. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the accused got into an argument with his neighbours about the space between the two houses. Both the families accused each other of encroaching on their space.

During the argument, Badal reportedly stabbed the 18-year-old girl multiple times with a knife. The victim sustained injuries on her hands and face. Other neighbours then intervened in the matter and called the police. However, the accused managed to escape. A police team took the girl to a hospital. A case was registered against Badal under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Noida Shocker: Minor Boys, Out for Walk With Father, Found Murdered; Accused Dad 'Missing'.

The accused was also booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, reported the media house. The accused was arrested from Block A in Noida Sector 63. The police also recovered the knife for Badal’s procession. On Sunday, the accused was sent to Judicial. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2021 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).