New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Dilip Malik, Deputy Comdt of West Bengal Sector, CRPF will be conferred with the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, for displaying bravery, on the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

He has been honored with the Shaurya Chakra for killing three hardcore Naxals in an operation on July 25, 2018, in Gaya, Bihar, while being posted in 205 CoBRA BN.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved awards of 384 Gallantry for armed forces personnel and others on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of armed forces and other services on Republic Day and Independence Day each year. (ANI)

